Chance of wintry mix in Charlotte moves from late Thursday to late Sunday

Predictions that Charlotte might get a thin sheet of snow and ice Thursday night have diminished, but that threat has been replaced by predictions of a 40 percent chance of snow Sunday night, according to Weather.com.
As for Thursday night, the National Weather Service says there is now only a 20 percent chance of a wintry mix on roads after 10 p.m., when the low will be around 24. Forecast models show less precipitation Thursday night than was originally expected, when some forecasters were predicting up to 3 inches of ice and snow over night.
The National Weather Service said it is reluctant to completely abandon the idea of some light snow over night Thursday.
“With cold temps in place across the area (Thursday), any precipitation that falls would be mainly snow along and north of I-85,” says the National Weather Service. “To the south, precipitation would start as snow, mix with sleet and freezing rain Thursday night.”
The Weather Channel originally forecast the city could see up to 3 inches of snow and freezing rain Thursday night. It is now saying there is a zero percent chance of precipitation that night.
However, the more likely chance of snow is now late Sunday, says The Weather Channel, which is calling for up to an inch that night. The high on Monday will be 36 and the low around 19, it said.
The National Weather Service agrees snow is possible late Sunday into Monday, but says the trend is for drier conditions: “This possible scenario will change over the next several days which isn’t unusual for this time of year. But for now the trend has been for a drier pattern.”
