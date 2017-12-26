Monroe Police say heavy smoke was visible and one officer could see a woman at a window on the second floor.
Monroe Police say heavy smoke was visible and one officer could see a woman at a window on the second floor. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Monroe Police say heavy smoke was visible and one officer could see a woman at a window on the second floor. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Local

Officers save three children, two adults in Union County house fire

By WBTV

December 26, 2017 01:00 PM

Two police officers with the Monroe Police Department are being credited with saving a family during a house fire Tuesday morning.

According to the Monroe Police Department, Officer Corey Helms arrived to a fire at a home in the 1800 block of Lexington Avenue around 2 a.m. Police say heavy smoke was visible and Helms could see a woman at a window on the second floor.

Police say the woman reportedly threw keys down to Officer Helms who was then able to enter the home. Helms was "initially unable to enter due to the amount of smoke" and left the front door open so some smoke could escape, police said.

Another officer, Dylan Cole, shortly arrived on scene and the two were able to secure a ladder to help find the family who was trapped inside the home, according to the police department. Police say there were two adults and three small children inside the home during the incident.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

While rescuing the family, Helms and Cole each carried one of the small children to safety, police said. A short time later, firefighters with the Monroe Fire Department arrived on scene and controlled the fire.

Police say baby bottles that were left boiling on the stove were the cause of the fire. It is unclear how much damage the fire caused.

Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard released this statement Tuesday:

“I am extremely proud of the actions of these two officers. Their decisions to put themselves in a dangerous situation to protect and save the people in that house, truly exemplifies all that being a police officer stands for. These situations are not something you come across every day and I am proud that these officers used their training and skills to potentially save five lives.”

Officers say all of the residents were treated by Emergency Medical Services on scene.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids

    For this Christmas, 9-year-old Madelyn Huffman wanted toys – for kids at Levine Children's Hospital. She directed her request not to the North Pole, but to about 200 of her neighbors, using hand-drawn fliers placed in mailboxes. The neighbors responded, and the fourth-grader at River Gate Elementary collected nearly 100 toys including dolls, mini-cars and games. "I just like kids getting joy,” she said. “At our house, we get a lot of presents, but maybe not a lot of the kids in the hospital do.”

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids 1:40

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids
UNC Charlotte students use 3D printing to give children a grip 2:56

UNC Charlotte students use 3D printing to give children a grip

CMPD chief on children shot while sleeping: ‘We are better than this’ 1:29

CMPD chief on children shot while sleeping: ‘We are better than this’

View More Video