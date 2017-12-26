NASCAR fans pick their gifts in annual ‘Undeck the Hall’ event

More Videos

Making a Bojangles biscuit 1:06

Making a Bojangles biscuit

Pause
For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids 1:40

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids

CMPD chief on children shot while sleeping: ‘We are better than this’ 1:29

CMPD chief on children shot while sleeping: ‘We are better than this’

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly: No one ever gives up on anyone on this team 1:30

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly: No one ever gives up on anyone on this team

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

UFOs: What does the government know? 2:09

UFOs: What does the government know?

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly praises defensive backs in win over Green Bay Packers 0:50

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly praises defensive backs in win over Green Bay Packers

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 2:47

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume

Sessions defends Comey firing, denies Russia collusion 2:07

Sessions defends Comey firing, denies Russia collusion

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 1:54

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind'

  • Fans 'undeck' the NASCAR Hall of Fame

    Race fans attend the annual "Undeck the Hall" event at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Each fan could select a gift from one of the many trees decorated with souvenirs, tickets and other items.

Race fans attend the annual "Undeck the Hall" event at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Each fan could select a gift from one of the many trees decorated with souvenirs, tickets and other items.
Race fans attend the annual "Undeck the Hall" event at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Each fan could select a gift from one of the many trees decorated with souvenirs, tickets and other items.

Local

NASCAR fans pick their gifts in annual ‘Undeck the Hall’ event

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

December 26, 2017 06:01 PM

Fans lined up outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Tuesday for the chance to collect a gift in the annual “Undeck the Hall” event.

Inside the hall, where several Christmas trees were decorated with NASCAR souvenirs, each fan was able to take one item as a gift.

Fans walked away with autographed souvenirs, race tickets, clothing and sheet metal.

The hall started the tradition in 2010, and it has become a popular day-after-Christmas event, with fans forming a long line outside the hall each year in anticipation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

At least one fan said Tuesday he had been camping outside the hall since Christmas morning.

“It’s to say thank you back to our members, to our guests, and to give them something to do the day after Christmas,” said the hall’s executive director, Winston Kelly.

LaVendrick Smith: 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS

Related stories from Charlotte Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Making a Bojangles biscuit 1:06

Making a Bojangles biscuit

Pause
For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids 1:40

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids

CMPD chief on children shot while sleeping: ‘We are better than this’ 1:29

CMPD chief on children shot while sleeping: ‘We are better than this’

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly: No one ever gives up on anyone on this team 1:30

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly: No one ever gives up on anyone on this team

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

UFOs: What does the government know? 2:09

UFOs: What does the government know?

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly praises defensive backs in win over Green Bay Packers 0:50

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly praises defensive backs in win over Green Bay Packers

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 2:47

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume

Sessions defends Comey firing, denies Russia collusion 2:07

Sessions defends Comey firing, denies Russia collusion

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 1:54

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind'

  • For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids

    For this Christmas, 9-year-old Madelyn Huffman wanted toys – for kids at Levine Children's Hospital. She directed her request not to the North Pole, but to about 200 of her neighbors, using hand-drawn fliers placed in mailboxes. The neighbors responded, and the fourth-grader at River Gate Elementary collected nearly 100 toys including dolls, mini-cars and games. "I just like kids getting joy,” she said. “At our house, we get a lot of presents, but maybe not a lot of the kids in the hospital do.”

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids

View More Video