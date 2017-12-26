NASCAR fans pick their gifts in annual ‘Undeck the Hall’ event

Fans lined up outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Tuesday for the chance to collect a gift in the annual “Undeck the Hall” event.

Inside the hall, where several Christmas trees were decorated with NASCAR souvenirs, each fan was able to take one item as a gift.

Fans walked away with autographed souvenirs, race tickets, clothing and sheet metal.

The hall started the tradition in 2010, and it has become a popular day-after-Christmas event, with fans forming a long line outside the hall each year in anticipation.

At least one fan said Tuesday he had been camping outside the hall since Christmas morning.

“It’s to say thank you back to our members, to our guests, and to give them something to do the day after Christmas,” said the hall’s executive director, Winston Kelly.