One person dies after a tire blowout caused the SUV driver to lose control on I-40

One person was killed Tuesday after a tire blowout caused a rollover crash in Iredell County, according to multiple media reports.
A Ford Explorer was traveling on Interstate 40 when the back right tire blew out, WSOC reported.
The driver lost control of the SUV, and the vehicle drove off the road, flipping several times before colliding with a tree, according to reports.
Multiple passengers were taken to a hospital in Winston-Salem, while the driver died at the scene, WCNC reported.
LaVendrick Smith: @LaVendrickS
