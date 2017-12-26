Local

One person dies after a tire blowout caused the SUV driver to lose control on I-40

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

December 26, 2017 10:51 PM

One person was killed Tuesday after a tire blowout caused a rollover crash in Iredell County, according to multiple media reports.

A Ford Explorer was traveling on Interstate 40 when the back right tire blew out, WSOC reported.

The driver lost control of the SUV, and the vehicle drove off the road, flipping several times before colliding with a tree, according to reports.

Multiple passengers were taken to a hospital in Winston-Salem, while the driver died at the scene, WCNC reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

LaVendrick Smith: @LaVendrickS

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids

    For this Christmas, 9-year-old Madelyn Huffman wanted toys – for kids at Levine Children's Hospital. She directed her request not to the North Pole, but to about 200 of her neighbors, using hand-drawn fliers placed in mailboxes. The neighbors responded, and the fourth-grader at River Gate Elementary collected nearly 100 toys including dolls, mini-cars and games. "I just like kids getting joy,” she said. “At our house, we get a lot of presents, but maybe not a lot of the kids in the hospital do.”

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids 1:40

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids
UNC Charlotte students use 3D printing to give children a grip 2:56

UNC Charlotte students use 3D printing to give children a grip

CMPD chief on children shot while sleeping: ‘We are better than this’ 1:29

CMPD chief on children shot while sleeping: ‘We are better than this’

View More Video