Thongs, marriage proposals, hot chips star in Panthers 2017 social media highlights

It’s been a really good season for weird tweets about the Carolina Panthers.
Luke Kuechly’s bedroom. The “thong” Matt Kalil supposedly wears when he plays. Cam Newton’s hats. Graham Gano’s self high five after he got ignored trying to shake someone’s hand.
All got their share of attention on social media this season. And there were also plenty of strange fan tweets, including an ongoing fan obsession with the woman in the stands who has a sign that says: “Luke Kuechly, you’re my free pass.”
By far, the most popular tweets of the year involved the on-field antics of players, particularly Cam Newton’s dancing after touch downs. Here are some of the funniest:
Never miss a local story.
When you got what you wanted for Christmas pic.twitter.com/4vUaejmETF— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 25, 2017
Whose handshake is the fav? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YgzLw5Fr0Z— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 13, 2017
Only one man can save the panthers season pic.twitter.com/zbzKGsgw4W— Devin Funchess (@notdevinfunches) December 26, 2017
@HailRodgers12 Cam when he saw @AaronRodgers12 instagram post: pic.twitter.com/MCEQvnIAVZ— Gunnar Davis (@Gunnar57Davis) December 13, 2017
The gif you’ve wanted and now you have it @Panthers fans. #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/CqZDtRPyCd— Zach Helms (@KeepPounding95) December 20, 2017
Kicker Graham Gano emerged as one of the team’s most popular social media stars. A soccer trick he performed with a football during a nationally televised game got thousands of views on Twitter and made national news.
He also found the humor in a meme one fan created of him “high-fiving himself” when his attempt at shaking someone’s hand and was ignored. Gano retweeted the clip, noting: “I can’t believe someone caught this on camera. This happens all of the time.”
That was pretty slick @GrahamGano pic.twitter.com/6hkQTvs7Er— Mike Solarte (@MikeSolarte) October 29, 2017
Graham Gano's self high five is my new favorite highlight of the year pic.twitter.com/IzJdFloGCk— Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) December 20, 2017
Humor was also big for the team on Twitter, whether it was poking fun at Cam Newton’s hats or making fun of a rumor that Matt Kalil wore a thong when he played.
Kalil’s brother, Ryan Kalil, tried driving a course while blind folded with NASCAR’s Jimmie Johnson, as part of the Ride of Your Life series, sponsored by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of North Carolina. He set a record, driving the course in 50 seconds.
The Kalil brothers also won hearts when they acted together in a Bojangles commercial that mined their competitive relationship for laughs. Then Greg Olsen tried the “world’s hottest chip” and cried on YouTube.
Here are some of the highlights:
You know it's the #RideOfYourLife when the tires are squealing. Nice coaching @JimmieJohnson! @BCBSNC https://t.co/vfelq8HcRP #ad pic.twitter.com/VJO67IBFZ2— Ryan Kalil (@ryankalil) November 16, 2017
Hey Matt, why don’t you NOT get the giggles next time? @Bojangles1977 #ad https://t.co/WdvPGkFjgL— Ryan Kalil (@ryankalil) October 25, 2017
If you need some major street cred take the @paquichips #OneChipChallenge. @tkelce dared me & I still haven't recovered #ActiveLava #ad pic.twitter.com/VbiERcq27F— Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) October 11, 2017
Matt Kalil wearing...— Adam Patrick (@Str8_Cash_Homey) December 10, 2017
A thong? pic.twitter.com/YT76PtDmxi
The force is strong with this one...@Panthers #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/PM5avVZju3— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) December 20, 2017
Luke Kuechly remains the hottest topic on social media for the team, which is ironic, given he does little tweeting of his own.
Kuechly’s tweeting fans generally fall into two categories: the ones who want to marry him and the ones who admire his skill and are in awe of his ability to transform from Mr. Nice Guy into “a monster” when he’s on the field. Some women proposed via Twitter. Some just wanted a date.
This season, Kuechly gave fans a rare glimpse into his personal life by tweeting out a “thank you” to a company that gave him a free mattress and box springs. Fans ignored the mattress and marveled at how sparse Kuechly’s bedroom appeared to be decorated.
There is also an ongoing debate over the female fan who has a sign about Kuechly being her free pass. (For those who don’t understand, a “free pass” is permission to cheat on a spouse or boyfriend.)
Thanks to @TempurPedic for the new mattress, it's like sleeping on a cloud. I'll be all rested for this weekend! #keeppounding #SleepIsPower #TeamTempur #ad #gopanthers pic.twitter.com/cplnbVWGEG— Luke Kuechly (@LukeKuechly) December 15, 2017
This is exactly what I would imagine Luke Kuechly's BR to look like... https://t.co/7TxTl7mvW4— You been watching film, huh? (@Jsullhart) December 15, 2017
Luke Kuechly is a piece of art made by God himself Idc what you say— Lily Guenther (@GuentherLily) December 26, 2017
at this point, i think that wanting to marry Luke Kuechly is my brand and i have just accepted and embraced it lol— Grace Whittemore (@gmaccz) December 25, 2017
Gonna tell my dad to buy the Panthers so I can officially own Luke Kuechly so he has to marry me.— The Grinch (@_gretchenharris) December 18, 2017
Can I marry Luke Kuechly and Christian McCaffrey?— LYRIC (@lyrichaileigh) December 3, 2017
Then, there’s the heartwarming stuff.
Kuechly sent a surprise to a 7-year-old in Ohio who had a Christmas tree in his honor.
A YouTube video shows three Panthers players serenading a widow as she toured the stadium.
Better still is the video of young girl who breaks down in tears on Christmas, after learning someone has given up their seat at an upcoming Panthers game so she can see Cam Newton play.
Cam Newton’s 2-year-old son also warmed the hearts of parents everywhere on Christmas day, when he broke out into a dance at Bank of America Stadium and got millions of views on social media.
Here are some of those emotional moments.
My Granddaughter reaction when she was given her mother"s ATL season seat to see @CameronNewton @Panthers on New Years Eve..She is the #1 Cam Newton Fan. # RealLoveForCam pic.twitter.com/TWsJ9JM2Oi— Meka5566 (@meka5566) December 26, 2017
We heard one of our fans could use her spirits lifted...— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 5, 2017
So @Jonathanstewar1, @run__cmc & @FozzyWhitt pitched in with a special song. pic.twitter.com/FR0MRvKDvu
He’s just like his daddy‼️ pic.twitter.com/78n7tv3OKd— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 24, 2017
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments