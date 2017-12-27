Local

Have you seen this woman? Police say she killed a Gastonia man last week.

By WBTV

December 27, 2017 12:25 PM

A Charlotte woman is facing murder charges in the killing of a man in Gaston County last week.

Doris Maribel Alvarado-Peraza

The man's body, identified Wednesday as 28-year-old Miguel Angel Valle Romero, was found on a roadside at the end of Sawbill Lane in Gastonia on Friday afternoon. The area is in the Mallard Crossing neighborhood near Crowders Creek Road.

Doris Maribel Alvarado-Peraza, 27, faces a first-degree murder charge in the case, Gaston County police said.

Officials said they are searching for Peraza, who knew Romero. Peraza's last known address was an apartment on Kentland Lane in Charlotte.

"Further details surrounding cause of death cannot be released at this time," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

