Sen. Tillis comes to the defense of Bojangles’ biscuits after ‘baking soda’ slam

The Washington Post struck a nerve with Carolinians on Tuesday when a story appeared to take a swipe at Bojangles’ biscuits.
Taste testers at the Post recently did a blind taste test of various fast-food biscuits, and they weren’t too fond of Bojangles’.
In fact, someone in the survey – in which Bojangles’ ranked only ahead of Burger King – stated the restaurant’s biscuit is simply “not a good biscuit.”
“I can taste leavening in this; it tastes like baking soda,” a taster in the survey said.
Never miss a local story.
The survey didn’t sit well with many people, including Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, who took to Twitter to voice his opinion of the rankings.
“With all due respect to the @washingtonpost, their food tasters need to get their tastebuds checked out. @Bojangles1977 makes the best ‘fast food’ biscuits, period,” the senator tweeted, lightheartedly.
Tillis’ nod of approval was praised by Bojangles’, which responded with gratitude to the senator.
“Thank you, Senator! If ethics rules didn’t prevent it, your next biscuit would be on us!” Bojangles’ tweeted back.
Thank you, Senator! If ethics rules didn’t prevent it, your next biscuit would be on us!— Bojangles' (@Bojangles1977) December 26, 2017
Other people took The Post’s ranking of biscuits to task, too, in defense of the Charlotte-based fried chicken restaurant.
One user jokingly threatened to subscribe to the Post, just so the user could cancel the subscription over the ranking.
Democratic North Carolina state Rep. Chaz Beasley joked that something had to be wrong with the taste testers, who also ranked McDonald’s biscuits as the best.
“The Washington Post rates Bojangles biscuits next to last, ranks McDonald’s best. Y’all must be outside your mind,” Beasley said.
For the record, McDonald’s biscuits are trash compared to Bojangles and Hardee’s— Sufganiyot Stevens (@LoganJames) December 26, 2017
The Washington Post rates Bojangles biscuits next to last, ranks McDonald’s best.— Rep. Chaz Beasley (@ChazBeasley) December 26, 2017
Y’all must be outside your mind. https://t.co/vmdlKRbEXx
Wait, The Washington Post wants to insult @bojangles biscuits? UMM NO.— Tricia Cotham (@triciacotham) December 26, 2017
RT if Bojangles has the best biscuit. pic.twitter.com/mYGJd5Gvkl— Sam Spencer (@choosesam) December 27, 2017
It’s clear the biscuits, as well as Bojangles’, are a source of Carolina pride.
I just ate a bojangles biscuit and I'm happy to announce I'm now southern again— Alex Abuaita أبوعيطة (@usaalexbug) December 26, 2017
Comments