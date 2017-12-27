Bojangles’ in the historic West End of Charlotte.
Bojangles’ in the historic West End of Charlotte. Alex Kormann akormann@charlotteobserver.com
Bojangles’ in the historic West End of Charlotte. Alex Kormann akormann@charlotteobserver.com

Local

Sen. Tillis comes to the defense of Bojangles’ biscuits after ‘baking soda’ slam

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

December 27, 2017 09:40 PM

The Washington Post struck a nerve with Carolinians on Tuesday when a story appeared to take a swipe at Bojangles’ biscuits.

Taste testers at the Post recently did a blind taste test of various fast-food biscuits, and they weren’t too fond of Bojangles’.

In fact, someone in the survey – in which Bojangles’ ranked only ahead of Burger King – stated the restaurant’s biscuit is simply “not a good biscuit.”

“I can taste leavening in this; it tastes like baking soda,” a taster in the survey said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The survey didn’t sit well with many people, including Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, who took to Twitter to voice his opinion of the rankings.

“With all due respect to the @washingtonpost, their food tasters need to get their tastebuds checked out. @Bojangles1977 makes the best ‘fast food’ biscuits, period,” the senator tweeted, lightheartedly.

Tillis’ nod of approval was praised by Bojangles’, which responded with gratitude to the senator.

“Thank you, Senator! If ethics rules didn’t prevent it, your next biscuit would be on us!” Bojangles’ tweeted back.

Other people took The Post’s ranking of biscuits to task, too, in defense of the Charlotte-based fried chicken restaurant.

One user jokingly threatened to subscribe to the Post, just so the user could cancel the subscription over the ranking.

Democratic North Carolina state Rep. Chaz Beasley joked that something had to be wrong with the taste testers, who also ranked McDonald’s biscuits as the best.

“The Washington Post rates Bojangles biscuits next to last, ranks McDonald’s best. Y’all must be outside your mind,” Beasley said.

It’s clear the biscuits, as well as Bojangles’, are a source of Carolina pride.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Charlotte Then and Now

Charlotte Then and Now 1:10

Charlotte Then and Now
Charlotte Rescue Mission feeds over 1,000 2:32

Charlotte Rescue Mission feeds over 1,000
Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island 0:47

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island

View More Video