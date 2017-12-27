An officer-involved shooting happened in east Charlotte Wednesday night.
CMPD investigating officer-involved shooting in east Charlotte

By WBTV

December 27, 2017 11:34 PM

An officer-involved shooting happened in east Charlotte Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of Monroe Road and Wendover Road just before 11 p.m.

A source told WBTV officers were involved in a shooting with a suspect in a stolen vehicle, when the driver attempted to run officers over.

An officer fired his weapon and shot the suspect in the hand, sources said.

According to sources, injuries appear to be non-life threatening and all officers involved are okay.

