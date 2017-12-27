CMPD investigating officer-involved shooting in east Charlotte

An officer-involved shooting happened in east Charlotte Wednesday night.
The shooting occurred at the intersection of Monroe Road and Wendover Road just before 11 p.m.
A source told WBTV officers were involved in a shooting with a suspect in a stolen vehicle, when the driver attempted to run officers over.
An officer fired his weapon and shot the suspect in the hand, sources said.
According to sources, injuries appear to be non-life threatening and all officers involved are okay.
CMPD is investigating an officer involved shooting at Wendover Rd & Monroe Rd. All officers are ok. The shooting victim has been transported with non life threatening injuries. We will update as soon as we have further information. Please avoid the area as the roads are closed— CMPD News (@CMPD) December 28, 2017
