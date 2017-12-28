A South Carolina man is looking for a family after discovering their old home videos in a VCR he bought at a Goodwill.
He bought a used VCR, only to find a family’s decades-old home videos inside

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

December 28, 2017 12:37 PM

A South Carolina man is on the search for a family after discovering their decades-old home videos in a VCR.

The find happened recently when Jayson Hansen went to a Goodwill in Goose Creek, S.C., in search for a VCR.

When he got home, Hansen found a tape in the machine labeled “Family Videos 1994 Florida,” according to multiple reports.

The recordings — there’s about two hours of them — span from December 1994 to May 1995, according to TV station WCIV.

The videos feature everything from Christmas gatherings, school ceremonies, and sporting events, the station reported.

Hansen felt obligated to look for the family and return the video, so he posted about the find on Facebook, multiple media reported.

He even went a step further: He made a digital version, in case the VHS was the only copy the family owned.

“You know, VHS tapes don’t last forever,” He told TV station WCSC. “It just seemed like the right thing to do, I guess.”

People have reached out to Hansen since he posted his search on social media, so he told WCSC he’s optimistic he’ll eventually reach the family.

LaVendrick Smith: @LaVendrickS

