More than 6,000 people are expected to attend Charlotte’s New Year’s Eve celebration at Romare Bearden Park on Sunday night. The event starts at 8 p.m. and ends with a fireworks show at midnight. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

Local

CMPD prepares for large crowd at New Year’s Eve celebration

By Kristi O’Connor, WBTV

December 29, 2017 06:47 AM

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are taking a two-pronged approach to ensure safety at the New Year’s Eve celebration at Romare Bearden Park Sunday night.

More than 6,000 people are expected to attend the party that begins at 8 p.m. and ends with a fireworks show at midnight.

Major Gerald Smith says the department has been preparing for the last several months to increase patrols and safety measures.

“We watch what goes on around the world and the nation and try to build off of that so we can mitigate it from happening here in Charlotte,” Smith said.

According to the CMPD twitter page, police will focus on disorderly behavior including fights, public consumption, weapons violations, and more. They will also be focusing on juveniles, specifically enforcing the curfew ordinance.

You can expect to see more officers on patrol with rifles, whether that be on foot, bike or motorcycle, Smith said. There will also be officers scouting out from empty condos and buildings surrounding the park.

People can be the best resource to stop crime before it happens, Smith said.

“We do what we can so we can make it a safe event, but there’s always an unknown factor that we will be on the lookout for,” Smith said. “That’s why ‘see something, say something’ is so important.”

