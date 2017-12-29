NC environment agency wants your advice: How to spend a $92M windfall?

The public has until Sunday to advise North Carolina’s environment agency on how to spend its $92 million share of a federal settlement with Volkswagen.
The German automaker agreed to a $14.7 billion settlement in 2015 after admitting that it installed illegal software on some of its diesel-powered vehicles. The software made it appear the vehicles spewed far fewer pollutants into the air than they actually did.
Nearly 19,000 of those vehicles were registered in North Carolina, making the state eligible for a slice of the settlement.
The money comes with limits: It has to be used to reduce air pollution from mobile sources such as cars and off-road equipment. Since Nov. 21, the state Department of Environmental Quality has asked local governments, businesses and the public which of the eligible vehicle and equipment categories it should invest in.
Never miss a local story.
The deadline to file comments to daq.NC_VWGrants@ncdenr.gov is 5 p.m. Sunday.
Money from the settlement may be used to pay for changing engines or replacing diesel-powered vehicles with new diesel, alternative-fuel or all-electric vehicles for 10 vehicle types.
Bruce Henderson: 704-358-5051, @bhender
Comments