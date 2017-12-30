The entrance to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office in uptown Charlotte.
The entrance to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office in uptown Charlotte. Davie Hinshaw Observer Archive Photo
The entrance to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office in uptown Charlotte. Davie Hinshaw Observer Archive Photo

Local

Mecklenburg sheriffs wants you to be on the lookout for this phone scam

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

December 30, 2017 02:45 PM

Officials with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office are urging residents to be alert to a recent phone scam where a caller pretends to be a deputy sheriff.

The sheriff’s office was alerted this week from people who were called by a scam artist, who claims the person has missed a court date and has a warrant for their arrest.

The scammer tells residents that they can avoid being arrested by making a payment over the phone with their credit card, according to the sheriff’s office. The caller might often identify themselves as an actual employee from the sheriff’s office, officials said.

The sheriff’s office will never contact residents over the phone to have them make a payment to avoid an arrest, officials said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Additionally, the sheriff’s office will not ask for personal information such as Social Security numbers or credit card numbers over the phone.

Authorities urge residents who receive this kind of call to hang up and not provide information to the caller.

LaVendrick Smith: 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers

    Stephanie Munoz describes the conditions and actions taken by Officers Corey Helm and Dylan Cole in rescuing her, her son, her sister, and her sister's two children in the early morning the day after Christmas.

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers 1:37

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers
Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest 0:45

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest
Will Bank of America Stadium continue as the home of the Panthers? 0:44

Will Bank of America Stadium continue as the home of the Panthers?

View More Video