Mecklenburg sheriffs wants you to be on the lookout for this phone scam

Officials with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office are urging residents to be alert to a recent phone scam where a caller pretends to be a deputy sheriff.
The sheriff’s office was alerted this week from people who were called by a scam artist, who claims the person has missed a court date and has a warrant for their arrest.
The scammer tells residents that they can avoid being arrested by making a payment over the phone with their credit card, according to the sheriff’s office. The caller might often identify themselves as an actual employee from the sheriff’s office, officials said.
The sheriff’s office will never contact residents over the phone to have them make a payment to avoid an arrest, officials said.
Additionally, the sheriff’s office will not ask for personal information such as Social Security numbers or credit card numbers over the phone.
Authorities urge residents who receive this kind of call to hang up and not provide information to the caller.
