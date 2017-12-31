Pink hats, clever signs, huge crowd – can Charlotte women’s march do it again?

More Videos 1:37 Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers Pause 4:34 Billy Graham Through the Decades 1:42 NC woman confronts man with Nazi flag on his house 1:17 Charlotte's 62nd homicide 1:26 Homeless line up at Urban Ministry Center to escape the cold 2:30 Who decorated Huntersville 'cone weed' for Christmas? 0:51 Panthers Cam Newton: Possible competition with Kaepernick either makes you better or worse 0:42 The Carolina Panthers hit the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium 3:18 He said, she said: Carolina Panthers against Atlanta Falcons will be a tough game 1:00 Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Saturday's Women's March on Charlotte, which drew at least 10,000 people. The mile-long uptown march was scheduled to coincide with a national demonstration Saturday in Washington, D.C., the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration as president. "The Women’s March on Charlotte is a first step in uniting our communities and in empowering grassroots change," march organizers said. "We will work peacefully to send a bold message to our elected leaders that women's rights are human rights." Diedra Laird The Charlotte Observer