Multiple school delays in Charlotte region due to freezing temperatures

By WBTV

January 02, 2018 06:50 AM

Several school districts in the WBTV area issued two hour delays for students Tuesday morning due to below freezing temperatures.

Burke County Schools, Cabarrus County Schools, Caldwell County Schools, Catawba County Schools, Chesterfield County Schools, Cleveland County Schools, Gaston County Schools, Hickory City Schools, Kannapolis City Schools, McDowell County Schools, Rowan-Salisbury Schools and Stanly County Schools have all issued two-hour delays for Tuesday.

Officials with Gaston County Schools released this statement Monday:

“Because of the extreme cold, the delay is necessary to allow time in the morning for us to check on our school buses and school heating systems following the long winter break.”

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for the mountains of western North Carolina including Ashe, Avery, Chesterfield, Stanly and Watauga counties.

Many counties were seeing temperatures in the teens Tuesday morning and some areas of the mountains were seeing below zero temperatures. Tuesday is the first day that many students are heading back to school following the winter break.

You can find the full list of closings here.

