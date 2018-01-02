Iredell County officials are looking for 32-year-old Shaun Carter, who went missing in Statesville more than a month ago.
NC man went to pick up a paycheck. He's been missing ever since, family says.

January 02, 2018

Iredell County officials are looking for a 32-year-old man who went missing in Statesville more than a month ago.

Shaun Brandon Carter’s family reported him missing on Dec. 21, weeks after they last saw him, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Carter had gone to pick up a paycheck from his job at Accuma Corporation, and told his employer he wouldn’t be returning, family members told officials.

He hasn’t been seen or heard from since picking up the paycheck.

