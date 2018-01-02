Female Uber driver accused of taking man’s phone, wallet at Charlotte gas station

If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look.

The Supermoon that rose on January 1st is also called a Wolf Moon. The Supermoon is the first of two in 2018 both happening in January. The next and last chance to see one this year is on January 31st. A Supermoon is a full moon when it is approximately at its closest orbital point to Earth. This time lapse view is from Benfield Road in northeast Charlotte.