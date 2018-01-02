Female Uber driver accused of taking man’s phone, wallet at Charlotte gas station

Police are investigating after a man reported being robbed by an Uber driver at a gas station in southeast Charlotte on New Year's Eve.
The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. inside the Circle K on the 7200 block of Independence Boulevard. The 22-year-old victim said a female Uber driver "snatched" his wallet and cellphone from his hand and refused to give them back, according to the police report.
Witnesses said the driver put her hand around the victim's neck and pushed him against the front door of the gas station before leaving the scene.
Police have not said what may have led to the altercation. It is unclear if the victim was the Uber customer at the time.
No further details have been released.
