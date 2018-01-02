NC man was arrested three times in two weeks

A Trinity man is facing several drug charges after he was arrested three time over the course of two weeks.
Brian Keith Ewing, 53, was initially arrested on Dec. 16, when sheriffs deputies were called to his home for a welfare check, according to multiple media reports. Ewing was armed with a gun and barricaded himself in a standoff with officials.
Deputies obtained a search warrant of Ewing’s home and found drugs and several weapons. He was charged with possession of weapons of mass destruction and possession of methamphetamine. He posted bail and was released from prison, according to Fox 8.
Last Wednesday, Ewing was arrested again after deputies found another weapon during a welfare check, the TV station reported.
Ewing posted bail and was released again.
He didn’t stay out of trouble for long.
Following the second release, officers reported being followed by Ewing during their normal patrols, according to multiple reports.
Deputies found Ewing in a dollar store parking lot Friday and discovered he had drugs, according to the Greensboro News & Record.
He was arrested and faces multiple charges, including trafficking opium or heroin, according to the Randolph County Jail.
This time, Ewing is on house arrest, the News & Record reported.
