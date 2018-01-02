A Trinity man is facing several drug charges after he was arrested Friday for the third time over the course of two weeks.
A Trinity man is facing several drug charges after he was arrested Friday for the third time over the course of two weeks. Observer File Art
A Trinity man is facing several drug charges after he was arrested Friday for the third time over the course of two weeks. Observer File Art

Local

NC man was arrested three times in two weeks

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

January 02, 2018 04:26 PM

A Trinity man is facing several drug charges after he was arrested three time over the course of two weeks.

Brian Keith Ewing, 53, was initially arrested on Dec. 16, when sheriffs deputies were called to his home for a welfare check, according to multiple media reports. Ewing was armed with a gun and barricaded himself in a standoff with officials.

Deputies obtained a search warrant of Ewing’s home and found drugs and several weapons. He was charged with possession of weapons of mass destruction and possession of methamphetamine. He posted bail and was released from prison, according to Fox 8.

Last Wednesday, Ewing was arrested again after deputies found another weapon during a welfare check, the TV station reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Brian Keith Ewing
Brian Keith Ewing, 53, faces multiple drug charges after he was arrested Friday, his third arrest in two weeks.
Randolph County Sheriff’s Office

Ewing posted bail and was released again.

He didn’t stay out of trouble for long.

Following the second release, officers reported being followed by Ewing during their normal patrols, according to multiple reports.

Deputies found Ewing in a dollar store parking lot Friday and discovered he had drugs, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

He was arrested and faces multiple charges, including trafficking opium or heroin, according to the Randolph County Jail.

This time, Ewing is on house arrest, the News & Record reported.

LaVendrick Smith: @LaVendrickS

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look.

    The Supermoon that rose on January 1st is also called a Wolf Moon. The Supermoon is the first of two in 2018 both happening in January. The next and last chance to see one this year is on January 31st. A Supermoon is a full moon when it is approximately at its closest orbital point to Earth. This time lapse view is from Benfield Road in northeast Charlotte.

If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look.

If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look. 0:39

If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look.
As temperatures dive, Charlotte families facing eviction clamor for rent help 0:56

As temperatures dive, Charlotte families facing eviction clamor for rent help
Family continues to wait for waiver from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare 1:54

Family continues to wait for waiver from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare

View More Video