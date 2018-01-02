Folks arrived early on Tuesday at Crisis Assistance Ministry, where many sought help with power and heating bills during the bitter cold start of the new year. North Mecklenburg High School in Huntersville will be closed on Wednesday due to a lack of heat in several buildings and the cafeteria.
Folks arrived early on Tuesday at Crisis Assistance Ministry, where many sought help with power and heating bills during the bitter cold start of the new year. North Mecklenburg High School in Huntersville will be closed on Wednesday due to a lack of heat in several buildings and the cafeteria.

One Charlotte-Mecklenburg high school will be closed Wednesday because of no heat

January 02, 2018 07:18 PM

North Mecklenburg High School in Huntersville will be closed on Wednesday for all students and staff due to a lack of heat in several buildings and the cafeteria, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Tuesday night.

Repairs are underway, CMS said, and a makeup day will be announced soon.

All other CMS schools will be on a regular schedule on Wednesday, while Lancaster County, S.C., Schools announced a two-hour delay. No other Charlotte area school systems have announced delays as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Four school systems in the North Carolina mountains – Ashe, Avery, Mitchell and Watauga – said classes will be delayed two hours on Wednesday.

