One Charlotte-Mecklenburg high school will be closed Wednesday because of no heat

North Mecklenburg High School in Huntersville will be closed on Wednesday for all students and staff due to a lack of heat in several buildings and the cafeteria, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Tuesday night.
Repairs are underway, CMS said, and a makeup day will be announced soon.
Attention! @Northmecknation will be closed tomorrow Wednesday, January 3, 2018 for all students and staff due to lack of heat in several buildings and the cafeteria. Repairs are underway, and a make-up day will be announced soon. pic.twitter.com/MNSA1G7MHY— CMS (@CharMeckSchools) January 2, 2018
All other CMS schools will be on a regular schedule on Wednesday, while Lancaster County, S.C., Schools announced a two-hour delay. No other Charlotte area school systems have announced delays as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Never miss a local story.
Four school systems in the North Carolina mountains – Ashe, Avery, Mitchell and Watauga – said classes will be delayed two hours on Wednesday.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments