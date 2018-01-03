Snow predictions
Local

Charlotte may get half inch of snow this afternoon, says National Weather Service

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

January 03, 2018 08:21 AM

Charlotteans went to bed last night believing we’d be spared the snow predicted to fall in the eastern part of the state, but the forecast has begun to change.

The National Weather Service is now saying the Charlotte area has a 30 percent chance of snow showers on Wednesday, mainly after 3 p.m. Total daytime snow accumulation could be less than a half inch, it says.

There is also a 30 percent chance of snow showers tonight, mainly before 7 p.m. That accumulation is expected to be less than a half inch.

Wednesday’s high will be 35 and the low overnight into Thursday will be 19.

The National Weather Service says the snow forecast remains uncertain, though it is more likely in eastern Union County than in Mecklenburg County.

WBTV Meteorologist Al Conklin says the forecast change is because the low pressure system heading up the coast is shifting slightly. That storm is expected to bring up about an inch of show to Raleigh and up to five inches to coastal counties. The worst hit areas will be between Kinston and Elizabeth City in eastern North Carolina. Snow fall will also be heavy between Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

“The storm system appears to have formed a little farther west than previously forecast, so there is some real concern that the blanket of snow could push a little farther west,” Conklin says. “This means there could be at least a period of light snow or flurries late Wednesday into the evening hours for neighborhoods along and southeast of Interstate 85.”

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

