More Videos

As temperatures dive, Charlotte families facing eviction clamor for rent help 0:56

As temperatures dive, Charlotte families facing eviction clamor for rent help

Pause
If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look. 0:39

If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look.

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow

Family continues to wait for waiver from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare 1:54

Family continues to wait for waiver from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare

Women's March on Charlotte 0:50

Women's March on Charlotte

Charlotte welcomes first baby of 2018: Luke Benjamin 1:28

Charlotte welcomes first baby of 2018: Luke Benjamin

How NC prison officers fuel corruption and abuse 11:00

How NC prison officers fuel corruption and abuse

Stats professor explains lottery odds 2:15

Stats professor explains lottery odds

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

What you should expect during a TSA pat down at the airport under new regulations 2:06

What you should expect during a TSA pat down at the airport under new regulations

  • The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo"

    Here's a look at ESPN's 30 for 30 episode on Ric Flair.

Here's a look at ESPN's 30 for 30 episode on Ric Flair. ESPN
Here's a look at ESPN's 30 for 30 episode on Ric Flair. ESPN

Local

Yes, wrestling icon Ric Flair says he seriously intends to marry a 5th time

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

January 03, 2018 10:47 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Wrestling icon Ric Flair says in a YouTube video that he “certainly” will marry current girlfriend Wendy Barlow.

He’s still vague on when, however.

The two are engaged, and Flair says it’s just a matter of timing. He says they’ve waited because her children (she has four) from a previous relationship are still in school. “It’s a long story,” he says in the video on his YouTube channel, Nature Boy Ric Flair.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

As temperatures dive, Charlotte families facing eviction clamor for rent help 0:56

As temperatures dive, Charlotte families facing eviction clamor for rent help

Pause
If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look. 0:39

If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look.

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow

Family continues to wait for waiver from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare 1:54

Family continues to wait for waiver from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare

Women's March on Charlotte 0:50

Women's March on Charlotte

Charlotte welcomes first baby of 2018: Luke Benjamin 1:28

Charlotte welcomes first baby of 2018: Luke Benjamin

How NC prison officers fuel corruption and abuse 11:00

How NC prison officers fuel corruption and abuse

Stats professor explains lottery odds 2:15

Stats professor explains lottery odds

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

What you should expect during a TSA pat down at the airport under new regulations 2:06

What you should expect during a TSA pat down at the airport under new regulations

  • Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done

    Ric Flair on his use of alcohol over the years as a professional wrestler.

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done

Ric Flair on his use of alcohol over the years as a professional wrestler.

ESPN

The couple met through wrestling, when Barlow served as a wrestling character known as “Fifi the Maid.” She appeared alongside Flair in many promotions and often walked him down to the ring, reports Heavy.com.

Flair has been married four times before, and admits to being a philanderer on the scale of golf pro Tiger Woods.

More Videos

As temperatures dive, Charlotte families facing eviction clamor for rent help 0:56

As temperatures dive, Charlotte families facing eviction clamor for rent help

Pause
If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look. 0:39

If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look.

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow

Family continues to wait for waiver from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare 1:54

Family continues to wait for waiver from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare

Women's March on Charlotte 0:50

Women's March on Charlotte

Charlotte welcomes first baby of 2018: Luke Benjamin 1:28

Charlotte welcomes first baby of 2018: Luke Benjamin

How NC prison officers fuel corruption and abuse 11:00

How NC prison officers fuel corruption and abuse

Stats professor explains lottery odds 2:15

Stats professor explains lottery odds

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

What you should expect during a TSA pat down at the airport under new regulations 2:06

What you should expect during a TSA pat down at the airport under new regulations

  • Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

    Wrestling legend Ric Flair survived a recent hospital scare, just another example of how the Nature Boy continues to cheat death.

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

Wrestling legend Ric Flair survived a recent hospital scare, just another example of how the Nature Boy continues to cheat death.

Eric Garland McClatchy

“I don’t know how Tiger Woods did it,” Flair says, admitting he used to have panic attacks at the idea of a wife getting access to his phone messages.

“Even three years ago, to give a woman my cell phone, knowing I’m going under with an anesthesiologist (was) a big deal,” Flair says. “Cause in the old days, (I) never knew who was calling. I used to go in the ring in the old days and I’d say...: ‘If i die or get killed, throw my cell phone away.’ I don’t worry about that now.”

Flair goes onto admit Barlow is “the only women in my life I’ve ever been honest with, sad to say.”

Related stories from Charlotte Observer

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

As temperatures dive, Charlotte families facing eviction clamor for rent help 0:56

As temperatures dive, Charlotte families facing eviction clamor for rent help

Pause
If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look. 0:39

If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look.

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow

Family continues to wait for waiver from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare 1:54

Family continues to wait for waiver from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare

Women's March on Charlotte 0:50

Women's March on Charlotte

Charlotte welcomes first baby of 2018: Luke Benjamin 1:28

Charlotte welcomes first baby of 2018: Luke Benjamin

How NC prison officers fuel corruption and abuse 11:00

How NC prison officers fuel corruption and abuse

Stats professor explains lottery odds 2:15

Stats professor explains lottery odds

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

What you should expect during a TSA pat down at the airport under new regulations 2:06

What you should expect during a TSA pat down at the airport under new regulations

  • As temperatures dive, Charlotte families facing eviction clamor for rent help

    The conscience of the community typically turns to the homeless when temperatures fall below freezing, but there’s another category that is just as endangered: The people waiting to be evicted.

As temperatures dive, Charlotte families facing eviction clamor for rent help

View More Video