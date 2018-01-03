Yes, wrestling icon Ric Flair says he seriously intends to marry a 5th time

Wrestling icon Ric Flair says in a YouTube video that he “certainly” will marry current girlfriend Wendy Barlow.

He’s still vague on when, however.

The two are engaged, and Flair says it’s just a matter of timing. He says they’ve waited because her children (she has four) from a previous relationship are still in school. “It’s a long story,” he says in the video on his YouTube channel, Nature Boy Ric Flair.

The couple met through wrestling, when Barlow served as a wrestling character known as “Fifi the Maid.” She appeared alongside Flair in many promotions and often walked him down to the ring, reports Heavy.com.

Flair has been married four times before, and admits to being a philanderer on the scale of golf pro Tiger Woods.

“I don’t know how Tiger Woods did it,” Flair says, admitting he used to have panic attacks at the idea of a wife getting access to his phone messages.

“Even three years ago, to give a woman my cell phone, knowing I’m going under with an anesthesiologist (was) a big deal,” Flair says. “Cause in the old days, (I) never knew who was calling. I used to go in the ring in the old days and I’d say...: ‘If i die or get killed, throw my cell phone away.’ I don’t worry about that now.”

Flair goes onto admit Barlow is “the only women in my life I’ve ever been honest with, sad to say.”