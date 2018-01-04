Site of the crash that ended after 100 mph car chase, officials say.
Local

Man accused of driving 100 mph during chase through Gaston County, west Charlotte

By WBTV

January 04, 2018 06:24 AM

A man was arrested after he reportedly led troopers on chase in Gaston County before crashing and flipping onto a utility pole near a restaurant in west Charlotte Wednesday night.

The crash happened near a Dunkin Donuts at the intersection of Freedom Drive and West Morehead Street.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, troopers tried to stop the driver of a Cadillac in Belmont for speeding. The driver, identified as 23-year-old Tariano Watkins, allegedly failed to stop and continued driving through Interstate 85 onto Freedom Drive. The utility pole was broken following the incident, Highway Patrol said.

Highway Patrol says Watkins was reportedly driving 100 mph through a 60 mph zone.

Watkins suffered minor injuries in the wreck, troopers say. He was charged with speeding, driving to elude arrest and and reckless driving. He was taken to the Gaston County Jail, according to troopers.

Freedom Drive near Dunkin Donuts was temporarily blocked following the wreck. Crews were on scene repairing the utility pole but power in the area did not appear to be affected.

