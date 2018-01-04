Broken pipe causes water to freeze on Charlotte road Thursday morning

A broken pipe has caused water to spill and freeze on a south Charlotte road Thursday morning, and Charlotte Water is encouraging drivers to use alternate routes.
Water froze in the 3100 block of Randolph Road near Billingsley Road, Charlotte Water reported around 7:20 a.m.
A crew is working to repair the pipe, officials said, and one lane is open in each direction.
Drivers are urged to use Monroe Road or Providence Road as an alternate route.
LaVendrick Smith: 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
