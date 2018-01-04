17-year-old Shiquan Eleek Ratchford was arrested Thursday after police said he threatened his old high school in Gaston County.
17-year-old NC student made online threats to his old high school, police say

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

January 04, 2018 08:44 AM

A teenage boy was arrested Thursday after officials said he made threats against a Gaston County high school.

Gaston County Police received a tip Wednesday that someone was using Facebook to threaten violence against Hunter Huss High School in Gastonia.

Officials identified the Facebook user as 17-year-old Shiquan Eleek Ratchford, a former student at Hunter Huss.

One of Ratchford’s posts claimed teachers were ungrateful, and that “It’s war now,” WCNC reported.

Ratchford was arrested just after midnight Thursday, officials said.

Threats were also made to Stuart W. Cramer High School, according to multiple media reports. Police did not say if those threats were linked to Ratchford.

Extra security was in place at both schools Thursday, according to WSOC.

Ratchford faces several charges, including making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property.

LaVendrick Smith: 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS

