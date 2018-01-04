17-year-old NC student made online threats to his old high school, police say

A teenage boy was arrested Thursday after officials said he made threats against a Gaston County high school.
Gaston County Police received a tip Wednesday that someone was using Facebook to threaten violence against Hunter Huss High School in Gastonia.
Officials identified the Facebook user as 17-year-old Shiquan Eleek Ratchford, a former student at Hunter Huss.
One of Ratchford’s posts claimed teachers were ungrateful, and that “It’s war now,” WCNC reported.
Never miss a local story.
Ratchford was arrested just after midnight Thursday, officials said.
Threats were also made to Stuart W. Cramer High School, according to multiple media reports. Police did not say if those threats were linked to Ratchford.
Extra security was in place at both schools Thursday, according to WSOC.
Ratchford faces several charges, including making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property.
LaVendrick Smith: 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
Comments