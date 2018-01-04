Former York teaching assistant charged after camera found in school bathroom

A former York Intermediate employee was arrested Wednesday after a student found a camera in a school bathroom, according to York Police Department.
Jonathan Lamont King, 44, turned himself in Wednesday to York Police. He has been charged with two counts of voyeurism and one count of first-degree exploitation of a minor, police said.
The student’s parent told police on Nov. 19 that her daughter found a video camera in a classroom bathroom on Nov. 16, a report says.
The parent told police that the student told a York School District employee, who was later identified as King, about the camera and gave it to him. The employee told the student that he would tell school administration, according to the report.
The parent said she contacted police because she didn’t hear from the school about the incident, the statement says.
York police detectives said the school administration had not been told about the incident.
Detectives and York School District administrators identified the employee as King and seized his computer, the statement says.
The statement says the warrants were issued after a “thorough analysis of the computer.” The statement doesn’t say what was found on the computer.
York School District 1 spokesman Tim Cooper said King was an instructional assistant at York Intermediate.
“King was immediately removed from the building when York Police contacted the district with the allegation, and was placed on administrative leave,” Cooper said in an email. “The district cooperated with York Police fully, and continues to support their investigation.”
Cooper said King resigned from his job on Nov. 29.
King was released on bond at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to jail records.
The case remains under investigation. Check back for updates.
