$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Charlotte and no one has claimed money

North Carolina officials suggest Mecklenburg County Powerball players check their tickets, because someone just won $1 million.

The ticket was for Wednesday’s Powerball, which had a $460 million jackpot. It was purchased at the 7 Eleven on Sam Roper Drive, which is near the intersection of interstates 77 and 485 in north Charlotte.

If you have the winning ticket, you have 180 days to claim your prize, state officials said. (As of midday Thursday, a winner had not contacted the NC Education Lottery.)

Some folks in three surrounding counties also got lucky. Tickets worth $50,000 were purchased at the following sites: Murphy USA on Lincolnton Highway in Cherryville (Gaston County); Speedway on N.C. 16 in Denver (Lincoln County) and Run-In on Elkin Highway in North Wilkesboro (Wilkes County).

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The winning numbers were 2-18-37-39-42 for the white balls and 12 for the red Powerball.

The winning Charlotte ticket beat the odds of one in 11.7 million, officials said. The people who won the $50,000 tickets beat the odds of one out of 913,129.

Since no one has won the overall jackpot, Saturday’s drawing rises to a $550 million annuity, worth $347.9 million cash. This is the sixth largest jackpot in Powerball history, officials said.

On Tuesday, Marion Nellum of Rocky Mount was the first $1 million winner of 2018. Nellum purchased the Big Money Super Ticket at the EP Mart in Rocky Mount the Saturday before Christmas, said state lottery officials.

“I was feeling sorry for myself because my holiday vacation request got denied,” according to a statement from Nellum, who works in customer service. “I decided I was going to spoil myself and get a scratch-off ticket.”

When Nellum scratched the ticket, she couldn’t believe it.

“I had to take it home and get the magnifying glass to make sure I was reading it right,” Nellum said.

She claimed the prize Tuesday, state officials said.