A pregnant NC woman got shot during a fight in her home. She may never walk again.

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

January 04, 2018 04:11 PM

A woman who was eight-months pregnant was shot Wednesday after she was caught in the middle of a dispute, according to multiple media reports.

Police were called to 21-year-old Haley Causey’s home in Thomasville, where three men came by to borrow money from Causey’s boyfriend, according to reports.

An argument broke out and Causey was shot twice in the chest.

Causey was airlifted to a hospital and delivered her baby through C-section, multiple media reported. She and her baby are in stable condition, but a family member told TV station Fox 8 Causey may never walk again.

Joshua Caleb Norman, 18, turned himself in to authorities for the shooting, according to WFMY.

Norman faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, Fox 8 reported.

