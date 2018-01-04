Recently installed landscaping at the 1011 East Morehead building turned into an ice sculpture because of this week’s freezing temperatures. A persistent cold snap has settled in over the Carolinas, causing school delays and some closings again on Friday.
Local

Amid the bitter cold, area schools announce more delays and closings Friday

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

January 04, 2018 10:36 PM

While Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will operate on a normal schedule Friday, several neighboring school systems have announced delays or closings due to the hazardous winter weather.

Although its schools will be open, CMS reminded families and students to dress warmly, use the Here Comes the Bus app to minimize bus stop wait time and “exercise due caution” as temperatures remain frigid.

Anson County Schools will be closed on Friday, while Iredell-Statesville Schools, Lincoln County Schools and the Mooresville Graded School District will operate on a two-hour delay for students only.

Alexander County Schools, Cabarrus County Schools, Caldwell County Schools, Kannapolis City Schools, Gaston County Schools, Mooresville Graded School District, Rowan-Salisbury Schools, Stanly County Schools and Union County Schools will also be on a two-hour delay.

Mooresville officials cited a wind-chill advisory from the National Weather Service that anticipated wind chill values to fall to between zero and minus-5 degrees overnight.

The two-hour delay “will allow the sun to come up and temps to begin warming,” the district posted on Facebook. “However, it will still be chilly, so please make sure your child is dressed warmly for the day.”

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

