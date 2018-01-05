Charlotte hit record low Friday, as experts warn of possible ice early Monday

Charlotte’s record-setting cold will be thawing next week, but the National Weather Service is warning there’s a possibility of some ice on roads before 11 a.m. Monday.
The chance of precipitation is 50 percent, forecasters said.
“We are keeping an eye on the potential for a little bit of freezing rain,” said WBTV Meteorologist Al Conklin. “Cold air will be locked in so if the rain gets in early enough it could start as light ice.”
The low Sunday night will be 26 degrees and early predictions say temperatures won’t rise above freezing until about 10 a.m. Monday. The day’s high will be around 40, says the National Weather Service.
“Any precipitation that does fall early Monday morning (will) be sleet/freezing rain/light snow mix,” according to the National Weather Service. “Snow and ice accumulations should be light, though hazardous road conditions may develop across some areas early Monday morning.”
The cold that has gripped the region the past week set a record Friday. It was 8 degrees at 7:45 a.m., which shattered a nearly 100-year-old record for the day set in 1920, said Conklin.
In the higher elevations of the state, wind chills were 15 to 25 degrees below zero Friday morning.
“After a rainy and chilly Monday in the lower 40s, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week are looking a lot better with some sunshine and afternoon readings returning to the 50s,” said Conklin. “Maybe even a little bit above average for early January.”
