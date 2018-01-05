Two shoppers got in an argument at NC Walmart. One now charged with murder.

A trip to Walmart turned deadly this week in High Point, when a 25-year-old man allegedly threw a single punch at another man in the store and killed him, authorities said.
It happened in High Point, 80 miles northeast of Charlotte, shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday.
High Point Police have identified the victim as 34-year-old Raymond Collier.
Investigators said they found him unconscious on the floor of the Walmart Supercenter on North Main Street, after being called about a fight in the store. Media outlets report Collier was located near cash registers at the front of the store.
Collier, who is reportedly from Wilmington, was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem and he died Wednesday of head injuries, officials said.
Samed Ali Shah, 25, of Archdale has been charged with Collier’s murder. He remained in the Guilford County Jail on Friday, with no bond and a court date of Feb. 9, according to a High Point Police press release.
Investigators said witnesses at the store and surveillance video revealed there was a verbal exchange between the Collier and Shah just before the fatal punch. Police have not said what the two men may have been discussing.
“Prior to fleeing the store, (Shah) can be seen going through the pockets of the victim,” said a police statement. “Investigators believe this act of violence was an isolated incident that occurred in the store and not random or related to gang activity.”
The High Point Enterprise reports the two men may have known each other.
