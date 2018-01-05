Police found a woman shot dead in her Concord home. They say her husband killed her.

Police in Concord are looking for a man they said shot and killed his wife Thursday night.
Officers were called to the couple’s home on Todd Drive Northeast after 7:30 p.m., where they found the woman shot multiple times. The victim, identified as Rebakah Madelynn Hart-O’Sullivan, was pronounced dead at the home.
Hart-O’Sullivan and her husband, Patrick William O’Sullivan, were involved in a domestic dispute before the shooting , police said.
Patrick O’Sullivan, 53, was not at the home when officers arrived, and police have not been able to find him.
“We do have warrants on him at this time for murder,” Concord police Capt. J.D. Baggarly said to WSOC of Patrick O’Sullivan.
Rebakah Hart-O’sullivan was an employee for Medic in Charlotte, according to multiple reports. She had worked there since 2010, according to Observer news partner WBTV.
“This tragic development has had a profound impact on Medic and its employees. On behalf of Rebekah’s co-workers, our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this time of solace,” Medic officials said in a statement released to the TV station.
LaVendrick Smith: @LaVendrickS
