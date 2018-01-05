A North Carolina man lost his fantasy football league, and had to spend 24 hours at Waffle House as punishment.
This NC man’s punishment for losing in fantasy football? 24 hours at a Waffle House.

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

January 05, 2018 05:20 PM

Fantasy football has ended, and while many people who didn’t win their leagues are paying champions with money, one North Carolina man’s penance is quite different.

Justin Poliachik finished last in his fantasy league. As a punishment, the Wilmington man was forced to spend 24 hours in a Waffle House.

“We were just spit-balling ideas for punishments this year because we needed to do something,” Poliachik told TV station WECT. “Someone said it and it just stuck. It made the whole season so much more intense.”

He didn’t think he’d lose and have to face the bet. But Poliachik believes an early-season injury to New York Giants’ wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr sealed his fate, he told TV station WWAY.

Poliachik entered Waffle House on Thursday evening, hoisting a sign at his table that indicated to passing customers he lost a bet. He documented the experience on Twitter.

His league did, however, give him a way to reduce his time at Waffle House. For every waffle he ate, 20 minutes would be taken away from the punishment, he told multiple media.

By 11:30 Friday morning — 16 1/2 hours into the bet — Justin Poliachik tweeted he had eaten seven waffles, so at least he didn’t have to serve the full 24 hours.

