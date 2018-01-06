Patrick O’Sullivan, 53, who is accused of killing his wife in Concord, has been arrested.
Patrick O’Sullivan, 53, who is accused of killing his wife in Concord, has been arrested. Observer File Art
Patrick O’Sullivan, 53, who is accused of killing his wife in Concord, has been arrested. Observer File Art

Local

Concord man arrested in shooting death of his wife, a Medic employee

By LaVendrick Smith And Caroline Metzler

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

January 06, 2018 11:39 AM

A man accused of killing his wife in Concord has been arrested, the city police department announced Saturday.

Patrick O’Sullivan, 53, had been on the run since Thursday night, when police said he shot his wife, Rebekah Hart-O’Sullivan, multiple times.

The couple had been involved in a domestic dispute before the shooting, police said. Hart-O’Sullivan, 51, was pronounced dead at the home.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

She was a paramedic for Medic in Charlotte. Hart-O’Sullivan had worked for the agency since 2010, and served mostly as a relief operations supervisor.

Patrick O'Sullivan
Patrick O’Sullivan, 53
Concord Police

“This tragic development has had a profound impact on Medic and its employees,” Joe Penner, executive director of Medic, said in a statement Friday. “On behalf of Rebekah’s co-workers, our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this time of solace.”

O’Sullivan was found Saturday morning by Cabarrus County sheriff deputies, police said. Authorities were called to the area of Flowes Stowe Road near Piney Church Road regarding a man who appeared to be in distress from the cold. He was taken to a hospital to be checked for issues related to the cold weather.

Officials searched a wooded area near where he was located, and discovered a weapon.

O’Sullivan faces a charge of first-degree murder in his wife’s death.

A search of court records showed O’Sullivan had only traffic violations on his North Carolina record.

An outpouring of grief and support by friends and family of Hart-O’Sullivan occurred on social media in response to her death. A coworker said on Facebook, “you never know what someone is going through outside of work.”

Another friend posted on Facebook, “Rebekah Hart-O’Sullivan was a friend to all. Smiles and hugs whenever you saw her. I will miss that.”

This is a developing story

LaVendrick Smith: 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Icy morning commute on Randolph Road

    A broken water main on Randolph Road near Billingsley Road has caused several accidents Thursday morning due to freezing water.

Icy morning commute on Randolph Road

Icy morning commute on Randolph Road 0:29

Icy morning commute on Randolph Road
Developers are building in retail as an amenity 0:57

Developers are building in retail as an amenity

Yes, it is cold, but frozen fountains can be beautiful 1:11

Yes, it is cold, but frozen fountains can be beautiful

View More Video