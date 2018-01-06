Concord man arrested in shooting death of his wife, a Medic employee

A man accused of killing his wife in Concord has been arrested, the city police department announced Saturday.
Patrick O’Sullivan, 53, had been on the run since Thursday night, when police said he shot his wife, Rebekah Hart-O’Sullivan, multiple times.
The couple had been involved in a domestic dispute before the shooting, police said. Hart-O’Sullivan, 51, was pronounced dead at the home.
She was a paramedic for Medic in Charlotte. Hart-O’Sullivan had worked for the agency since 2010, and served mostly as a relief operations supervisor.
“This tragic development has had a profound impact on Medic and its employees,” Joe Penner, executive director of Medic, said in a statement Friday. “On behalf of Rebekah’s co-workers, our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this time of solace.”
O’Sullivan was found Saturday morning by Cabarrus County sheriff deputies, police said. Authorities were called to the area of Flowes Stowe Road near Piney Church Road regarding a man who appeared to be in distress from the cold. He was taken to a hospital to be checked for issues related to the cold weather.
Officials searched a wooded area near where he was located, and discovered a weapon.
O’Sullivan faces a charge of first-degree murder in his wife’s death.
A search of court records showed O’Sullivan had only traffic violations on his North Carolina record.
An outpouring of grief and support by friends and family of Hart-O’Sullivan occurred on social media in response to her death. A coworker said on Facebook, “you never know what someone is going through outside of work.”
Another friend posted on Facebook, “Rebekah Hart-O’Sullivan was a friend to all. Smiles and hugs whenever you saw her. I will miss that.”
This is a developing story
