Canada geese walk on the partially frozen water at Pineville Lake Park on Sunday, the last day of Charlotte’s extended spell of below-freezing weather. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Weather this week: Finally, Charlotte will get a break from the cold

By Jane Wester

January 07, 2018 05:16 PM

After days of icy weather around Charlotte, temperatures will finally start to rise Monday, the National Weather Service said.

The temperature is expected to reach nearly 40 degrees Monday afternoon in Charlotte, and the rest of the week will be much warmer than we’ve seen lately.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see highs in the low 50s, and on Thursday and Friday, it’ll barely even feel like winter. Thursday’s high is expected to be 60, and Friday will be as warm as 63 degrees with likely rain showers. Wet and warm weather is expected to continue into the weekend.

Be careful for just a while longer, though – the National Weather Service predicts possible rain on Monday after 8 p.m., when temperatures will be in the low 30s and the water could freeze.

The average mid-January daily temperature for Charlotte is 41 degrees, the National Weather Service said. For the first week of 2018, as an arctic air mass hovered over the region, temperatures in Charlotte rarely rose above freezing.

The unusually cold weather wasn’t nearly as dramatic as the snow that hit other parts of the southeast. In Tallahassee, Fla., residents saw measurable snowfall for the first time in nearly 30 years on Wednesday.

The snow lasted about 20 minutes, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester

