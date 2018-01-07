Emergency shelter opens tonight, with temperatures expected to drop to the teens

Anyone seeking shelter from another night of bitter cold in Charlotte can visit an emergency overflow shelter at the Tuckaseegee Recreation Center overnight Sunday, the city and county announced.
The shelter opened at 4840 Tuckaseegee Road at 6 p.m. and will close at 9 a.m. Monday. Everyone, including couples and families, is welcome, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office said.
The county did not open an emergency shelter on recent cold nights because there was still room in regular shelters, officials said.
But on Sunday night, capacity for Room in the Inn and Hope for Harvest has decreased, the county said, which led to the decision to open the overflow shelter.
Mecklenburg County commissioner Pat Cotham, who criticized the county for not opening an emergency shelter last week, shared the overflow shelter’s opening announcement on Twitter.
Buses will be available between the Men’s Shelter of Charlotte and the overflow shelter once the Men’s Shelter reaches capacity, the county said.
Most restrictions for entering shelters have been waived due to the cold weather, the county said.
At 11 a.m. Monday, emergency management officials will hold a conference call to discuss shelter needs this week. The National Weather Service said Sunday night will be Charlotte’s last night of extreme cold for a while. The region is expected to start warming up Monday afternoon, and temperatures should reach the low 60s by the end of the week.
