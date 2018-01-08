Charlotte Water crews make repairs following a sewage spill into Mallard Creek in October. More than 8,000 gallons of sewage spilled into a creek in south Mecklenburg County on Sunday.
Charlotte Water crews make repairs following a sewage spill into Mallard Creek in October. More than 8,000 gallons of sewage spilled into a creek in south Mecklenburg County on Sunday. File photo
Charlotte Water crews make repairs following a sewage spill into Mallard Creek in October. More than 8,000 gallons of sewage spilled into a creek in south Mecklenburg County on Sunday. File photo

Local

Spill dumps raw sewage into south Mecklenburg creek

By Bruce Henderson

bhenderson@charlotteobserver.com

January 08, 2018 10:09 AM

More than 8,000 gallons of sewage spilled into a creek in south Mecklenburg County on Sunday, Charlotte’s water and sewer utility reported Monday.

A valve vibrated loose, causing the spill from a pump station on Lancaster Highway into Clems Branch south of Ballantyne. Untreated sewage can harbor bacteria and disease-causing contaminants.

Most sewage spills are caused when grease, tree roots or debris clogs pipelines. Charlotte Water asks that customers put paper towels, wipes, hair, cotton swabs, feminine products, dental floss, coffee grounds and leftover food in the trash instead of down the drain. Used oils and grease should be taken to a recycling center.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

An estimated 4.7 million gallons of sewage overflowed into Mallard Creek, near UNC Charlotte, in October. The city’s largest spill since 2003 happened when a tree broke a 36-inch underground pipe. As repairs were underway, a second spill put another 100,000 gallons into the same creek.

Bruce Henderson: 704-358-5051, @bhender

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fans cheer Panthers at Unknown Brewing send off

    Fans cheer passing Panthers buses during the Unknown Brewery Panthers send off tradition Saturday afternoon at Unknown Brewery along south Mint Street, as the Panthers depart for New Orleans for Sunday's playoff game. The tradition happened this year when a beer was being released and a lot of people were at the brewery. They got word the buses were coming by and sent everyone outside to wave. Ron Rivera loved it enough to send them an email, telling them how great he thought it was. So the tradition was born. Patrons now send the Panthers off as they drive to away games.

Fans cheer Panthers at Unknown Brewing send off

Fans cheer Panthers at Unknown Brewing send off 0:51

Fans cheer Panthers at Unknown Brewing send off
Icy morning commute on Randolph Road 0:29

Icy morning commute on Randolph Road
Developers are building in retail as an amenity 0:57

Developers are building in retail as an amenity

View More Video