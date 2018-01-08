They stole a car at a NC gas station. Turns out there was a baby in the back.

A 14-month-old child was inside a car that was stolen Sunday as the driver paid for gas at a convenience store off Interstate 40 in Icard, Burke County deputies said.
The drama was short-lived: The stolen Jeep was found minutes later at a Burger King across the road from the Jack-B-Quick/Marathon store. The child was still in the vehicle and unharmed.
A witness description led deputies to issue an alert to law enforcement agencies for a black Mazda with several suspects in it. Catawba County deputies stopped a car matching that description in Newton less than an hour after the stolen car was reported.
Burke County deputies charged three people who they said confessed their involvement.
Nolan Lamar Weaver, 20, of Connelly Springs was charged with second-degree kidnapping, larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny after breaking and entering, and two counts of possession of stolen goods. He was held under $100,000 bond.
Dallas Christopher Hopkins, 33, of Newton, and Christy Leann Gonzalez-Rodriquez, 37, of Claremont were both charged with accessory after the fact. Hopkins was held under $25,000 bond and Gonzalez-Rodriquez under $26,000 bond.
Bruce Henderson: 704-358-5051, @bhender
