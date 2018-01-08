Carolina Panthers loss got you down? Krispy Kreme drops price Monday to honor team

Doughnut lovers and Carolina Panthers fans have a reason to be happy Monday after Krispy Kreme dropped the price on a dozen original glazed for Monday across the Carolinas.
The chain, based in North Carolina, sent out a social media message overnight announcing the price drop to $4.99 a dozen for Monday only to “celebrate the Panthers season.”
Kripsy Kreme has a location in Rock Hill on Celanese Road and a Lancaster County location on. U.S. 521 in Indian Land just south of the North Carolina state line.
