Krispy Kreme sent this out over Twitter to honor the Panthers playoff season.
Local

Carolina Panthers loss got you down? Krispy Kreme drops price Monday to honor team

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

January 08, 2018 01:24 PM

ROCK HILL

Doughnut lovers and Carolina Panthers fans have a reason to be happy Monday after Krispy Kreme dropped the price on a dozen original glazed for Monday across the Carolinas.

The chain, based in North Carolina, sent out a social media message overnight announcing the price drop to $4.99 a dozen for Monday only to “celebrate the Panthers season.”

Kripsy Kreme has a location in Rock Hill on Celanese Road and a Lancaster County location on. U.S. 521 in Indian Land just south of the North Carolina state line.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

