Charlotte driver dies after car hits tree and flips. Alcohol involved, police say.

A Charlotte motorist died early Tuesday after running off the road in north Charlotte and striking a tree, police say. Three passengers were in the car and one was seriously injured, police say.
Alcohol contributed to the crash, investigators believe.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say it happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block Atando Avenue, near Timeplanner Drive.
The victim, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene, police said.
Never miss a local story.
Passenger Brenda Jean Kearse was transported by MEDIC to Presbyterian hospital with serious injuries. Two other passengers, Shakeela Monique Williams and Jermaine Lamont Walls, suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene, police said.
The preliminary investigation indicates the Buick, driven by the victim, was traveling east on Atando Avenue. As it entered a curved section of the road, it began to travel off the roadway to the right, striking the curb. It continued off the road, struck a tree and overturned, police said.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crash Investigations Unit at 704-432-2169.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments