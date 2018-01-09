Why is Franklin Graham praising Alabama quarterback after win over Georgia?

More Videos 27:42 Cow rescued after being trapped in frozen pond Pause 2:02 How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over 0:47 Gator aid called in for alligator enjoying day at Myrtle Beach 0:25 Alligator at the door! 0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator' 0:34 Panthers Cam Newton explains his injury 0:32 Panthers Ron Rivera: Steve Wilks is a 'hot commodity' for NFL head coaching position 1:11 Yes, it is cold, but frozen fountains can be beautiful 0:50 Thomas Davis Sr. hints about his future at move-out day 0:57 Developers are building in retail as an amenity Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team celebrated winning the US National College Championship with a huge street party in the city of Tuscaloosa on Monday, January 8. This video, shared by onlooker Christian Mernard, shows fans dancing and singing on University Boulevard, also known as "The Strip". In the short clip, one man is seen climbing on top of a car and putting his arms in the air as part of the celebration. The party erupted next to the University of Alabama's campus shortly after Alabama claimed a 26-23 victory against the Georgia Bulldogs. Twitter/Menardness via Storyful

