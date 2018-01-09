A 41-year-old Wayne County man is accused of selling his stepdaughter’s puppy for drugs.
NC man wanted drugs, so he sold his stepdaughter’s puppy, police say

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

January 09, 2018 03:21 PM

A Wayne County man is accused of selling his stepdaughter’s puppy for drugs.

The dog, an 8-week-old Yorkie, was reported stolen from a home in Mount Olive on Jan. 1, WNCT reported.

Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office later announced the dog was stolen by 41-year-old Christopher O’Neal Eakes, according to multiple reports.

He was arrested Monday and faces a charge of larceny of a dog, according to WRAL.

It’s not clear, however, if the dog has been returned to Eakes’ stepdaughter.

