NC man wanted drugs, so he sold his stepdaughter’s puppy, police say

A Wayne County man is accused of selling his stepdaughter’s puppy for drugs.
The dog, an 8-week-old Yorkie, was reported stolen from a home in Mount Olive on Jan. 1, WNCT reported.
Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office later announced the dog was stolen by 41-year-old Christopher O’Neal Eakes, according to multiple reports.
He was arrested Monday and faces a charge of larceny of a dog, according to WRAL.
It’s not clear, however, if the dog has been returned to Eakes’ stepdaughter.
