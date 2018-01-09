An ppstate man was arrested last week after police said he attacked his McDonald’s co-worker, leaving her hospitalized.
She told a McDonald’s co-worker to ‘stop standing around.’ So he assaulted her, police say.

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

January 09, 2018 04:57 PM

An upstate SC man was arrested in early January after police said he attacked his McDonald’s co-worker, leaving her hospitalized.

The confrontation started when 20-year-old James Ray Cunningham and a female co-worker were arguing at the grill in the restaurant in Duncan, according to multiple media reports.

She asked him to “stop standing around and help her,” then told Cunningham “you don’t know what you’re doing anyway,” because he was still in training, according to Fox Carolina.

Cunningham allegedly became violent after the comment, according to reports, and picked his co-worker up and slammed her onto the floor. Witnesses said he began to hit and kick her, Duncan police told the TV station.

When police arrived, they found the woman on the restaurant’s kitchen floor, bleeding from her wounds, TV station WYFF reported. She was taken to a hospital.

Cunningham faces a charge of first-degree assault and battery.

