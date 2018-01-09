$1 million Charlotte Powerball winner claims his prize

Corneil Morris of Charlotte beat the odds of 1 in 11.7 million to win a $1 million prize in the Jan. 3 Powerball drawing, state lottery officials said Tuesday.
Morris bought the $2 ticket at the 7-Eleven on Sam Roper Drive, near the intersection of Interstates 77 and 485 in north Charlotte.
He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday. After state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $695,010, officials said.
The lucky ticket matched five white balls to win the $1 million.
Morris’ prize is among 16 big wins for North Carolina during the record $570 million Powerball roll that began on Oct. 28 and ended on Saturday. The wins ranged from $50,000 to $1 million, lottery officials said.
Since the jackpot was won by a single ticket in New Hampshire in Saturday’s drawing, the jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing starts over at $40 million.
