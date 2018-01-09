Corneil Morris of Charlotte won $1 million in the $570 Million Powerball drawing on Jan. 3, the N.C. Education Lottery said Tuesday.
Corneil Morris of Charlotte won $1 million in the $570 Million Powerball drawing on Jan. 3, the N.C. Education Lottery said Tuesday. N.C. Education Lottery N.C. Education Lottery
Corneil Morris of Charlotte won $1 million in the $570 Million Powerball drawing on Jan. 3, the N.C. Education Lottery said Tuesday. N.C. Education Lottery N.C. Education Lottery

Local

$1 million Charlotte Powerball winner claims his prize

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

January 09, 2018 07:47 PM

Corneil Morris of Charlotte beat the odds of 1 in 11.7 million to win a $1 million prize in the Jan. 3 Powerball drawing, state lottery officials said Tuesday.

Morris bought the $2 ticket at the 7-Eleven on Sam Roper Drive, near the intersection of Interstates 77 and 485 in north Charlotte.

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday. After state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $695,010, officials said.

The lucky ticket matched five white balls to win the $1 million.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Morris’ prize is among 16 big wins for North Carolina during the record $570 million Powerball roll that began on Oct. 28 and ended on Saturday. The wins ranged from $50,000 to $1 million, lottery officials said.

Since the jackpot was won by a single ticket in New Hampshire in Saturday’s drawing, the jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing starts over at $40 million.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Who might be the next offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers?

    Jourdan Rodrigue talks about the possibilities.

Who might be the next offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers?

Who might be the next offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers? 1:56

Who might be the next offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers?

Ron Rivera talks to media Monday morning after players clean out lockers 2:20

Ron Rivera talks to media Monday morning after players clean out lockers
Cow rescued after being trapped in frozen pond 27:42

Cow rescued after being trapped in frozen pond

View More Video