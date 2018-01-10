Attention shoppers: It will soon be easier to reach Concord Mills Mall

Access to Concord Mills Mall – North Carolina’s busiest shopping mall – will soon improve, thanks to a proposed “flyover bridge.”
The $10.2 million contract calls for a two-lane flyover bridge to connect Interstate 85 at Concord Mils Boulevard to Kings Grant Pavilion, the first main entrance to the mall complex.
The bridge will replace the existing left turn lanes at the intersection, improving traffic flow on Concord Mills Boulevard. The mall has been listed year after year as the busiest tourist attraction in North Carolina, due in part to its proximity to Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Work may begin as early as May 1. The roadway portion of the project should be completed by June 15, 2020, with landscaping work ongoing through the end of the year.
This was one of eight road and bridge projects recently awarded by the department. They were worth about $110.6 million, about $20.2 million under engineer estimates.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
