Elderly SC man on golf course ‘brutally attacked,’ dragged away by dogs

A South Carolina man was “brutally attacked” Wednesday morning by a pair of dogs that reportedly “dragged” him off the course to a nearby creek, according to media outlets.
At least one person witnessed the attack, authorities said.
It was unclear if the man was a golfer at the Links O’ Tryon Golf Course in Campobello when the attack occurred around 9 a.m. The course is about 100 miles southwest of Charlotte.
The 77-year-old man was walking on the course when the attack happened, media outlets report. Witnesses said the man was approached by two dogs that suddenly began biting him, reported TV station WMFF.
The victim was at one point “dragged to a creek area” by the dogs, Jamie Nelson, director of Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement, told TV station WSPA.
A witness called 911 and two firefighters from the Gowensville Fire Department arrived. They were able to get the dogs away from the elderly man, who had “substantial bite marks on his body,” reported the Greenville News. The victim was responsive when found near water, behind some homes on Royal Troon Court, a small street along the golf course, reported media outlets.
The man was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for “significant but non-life-threatening injuries,” reported WSPA.
Nelson said the dogs were captured shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday and identified as pit bulls, one male and one female, according to media outlets. Conflicting reports have identified the dogs as mixed-breed strays.
The attack happened near the line between Spartanburg and Greenville counties, and Greenville County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation, reported the Tryon Daily Bulletin.
