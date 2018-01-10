201central in Huntersville is closing in February, Harris Teeter announced.
A Huntersville store is closing, and that means you can get your hands on cheap booze

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

January 10, 2018 03:19 PM

One of Harris Teeter’s two 201central stores is closing, the grocery chain announced Wednesday.

The beer and wine store’s Huntersville location, located at 13108 Eastfield Road, is closing in February, according to a release.

The store is giving patrons a discount on alcohol before it closes, however. All beer and wine is 30 percent off until Feb. 3, Harris Teeter announced. Other general merchandise is half off.

It wasn’t clear if Harris Teeter’s other 201central store will be impacted. That store is located in Wesley Chapel. Both locations opened in 2015.

In addition to beer and wine, 201central has a cafe, wine tasting, and specialty foods, among other features.

LaVendrick Smith: 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS

