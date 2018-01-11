Brooklyn Decker and her tennis star husband Andy Roddick sell NC lake front home

Matthews-bred model Brooklyn Decker and her tennis star husband Andy Roddick have sold their southwest North Carolina mountain home in Cashiers, according to multiple media outlets.
However, that doesn’t mean she’s leaving her home state. The couple have property about three miles away, where a bigger home is in the making, reported Observer.com.
The home they sold is a mere 4,549-square-feet, with four-bedrooms, five-bathrooms, antique timber accents, oak plank floors and reclaimed wood ceilings, as well as a number of large stone fireplaces, reported Observer.com.
The couple bought the 2.76 acres of land on Silver Springs Lake in 2012 for $200,000 and had a house custom built, according Mansion Global. It sold for $2.35 million on Dec. 21, media outlets reported. That’s a drop from $2.99 million the couple was asking when the house was first listed in June 2016, said Mansion Global.
Cashiers is about three hours west of Charlotte.
Decker became famous for gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue in 2010. She later transitioned to acting and has had a successful career in films and TV shows. She is currently part of the show “Grace and Frankie,” with Jane Fonda and Lilly Tomlin. Decker is a Matthews native and graduate of Butler High School.
The couple expected to be in the Cashiers home for the long-term, but Decker told Forbes they needed more space after their son, Hank, was born. They recently welcomed a second child, a daughter named Stevie, according to People.com.
It was unclear if their new, larger home in Cashiers is already built or is still in progress.
In 2003, Roddick was ranked No. 1 in the world, and from he long held the record for fastest serve in professional tennis: 155 mph, achieved during a Davis Cup semifinal match in Charleston, WWD.com reported.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
