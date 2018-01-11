Area where the 7th grader was struck by vehicle in Gastonia.
Area where the 7th grader was struck by vehicle in Gastonia.

Local

Area 7th grader seriously hurt after dashing in front of vehicle, police say

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

January 11, 2018 09:45 AM

A Grier Middle School student in Gastonia was struck by a vehicle early Thursday and hospitalized with serious injuries.

Gastonia Police say the victim was a 7th grader and the incident happened about 7:11 a.m. on East Garrison Boulevard.

The boy had leg and head injuries that are not life-threatening. The youth was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center and then transferred to the Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte. The student was conscious at the scene, police said.

The driver of the car stopped to help the student and was holding his hand at the scene, police said.

Gastonia Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the student was not in the crosswalk and was running across the street when the accident occurred. Charges against the driver are not expected at this time, but the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

