Burglar ends up in hospital, courtesy of his intended victim, NC deputies say

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

January 11, 2018 11:50 AM

If the mugshot is any indication, a North Carolina man was severely beaten by his intended victim during a burglary gone very very wrong.

The photo, released by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, shows a puffy-faced 31-year-old James Dean Thompson of Lexington, with a series of cuts, scrapes and two swollen eyes.

It’s a beating that came courtesy of someone in the 200 block of Becky Hill Road, media outlets report.

Davidson County deputies say they were called to the home Tuesday and “discovered that the suspect had been assaulted after the break-in,” reported NewClad.com.

Thompson was still in the home when deputies arrived, it was reported.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, then to a magistrate’s office, according to Fox8. Thompson has been jailed in Davidson County under a $50,000 secured bond and has courtroom deliberate for February 20, Fox reported.

Deputies did not release the name of the person who clobbered Thompson.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

