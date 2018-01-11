York County man, 77, charged with 10 counts computer child porn

Police charged a 77-year-old York County man with 10 counts of sexual exploitation against minors after computer images were found by law enforcement, said Robert Kittle, spokesman for S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
Bradford Charles Brasel was arrested Tuesday by York County Sheriff’s Office deputies, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
Investigators received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Brasel, Kittle said. Brasel distributed files of child pornography, police said.
It is unclear where the images came from or if any of the images involved local children, officials said.
The attorney general leads South Carolina’s part of a national Internet Crimes Against Children task force that investigates and prosecutes computer porn crimes.
Brasel remains in the York County jail under a $200,000 bond, records show.
