Bradford Charles Brasel
Bradford Charles Brasel York County Sheriff’s Office
Bradford Charles Brasel York County Sheriff’s Office

Local

York County man, 77, charged with 10 counts computer child porn

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

January 11, 2018 12:12 PM

YORK

Police charged a 77-year-old York County man with 10 counts of sexual exploitation against minors after computer images were found by law enforcement, said Robert Kittle, spokesman for S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

Bradford Charles Brasel was arrested Tuesday by York County Sheriff’s Office deputies, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Investigators received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Brasel, Kittle said. Brasel distributed files of child pornography, police said.

It is unclear where the images came from or if any of the images involved local children, officials said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The attorney general leads South Carolina’s part of a national Internet Crimes Against Children task force that investigates and prosecutes computer porn crimes.

Brasel remains in the York County jail under a $200,000 bond, records show.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cedric Dean: Being with family is priceless

    Dean began a life of crime very early in life but after more than 20 years behind bars he began to change with the help of an older inmate, the faith of his mother in him and becoming an author.

Cedric Dean: Being with family is priceless

Cedric Dean: Being with family is priceless 1:45

Cedric Dean: Being with family is priceless
Cedric Dean: Becoming an author and teacher 2:31

Cedric Dean: Becoming an author and teacher
Cedric Dean: Changing Dean to change others 4:18

Cedric Dean: Changing Dean to change others

View More Video