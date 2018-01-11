Christopher Shane McGuire
Christopher Shane McGuire York County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Shane McGuire York County Sheriff’s Office

Local

York man tattooed girls 14, 13, police say. In South Carolina, that’s illegal

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

January 11, 2018 12:23 PM

YORK

Tattoos are the rage, but a York man has been arrested for giving illegal tattoos to two minors.

In this case, the minors are age 14 and 13, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. A mother reported to police in December that her 14-year-old daughter came home with a tattoo after going to a friend’s house in York.

Christopher Shane McGuire, 28, is in the York County jail Thursday morning under a $5,000 bond after he was arrested Wednesday on two counts of giving a tattoo to a minor, police and jail records show.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cedric Dean: Being with family is priceless

    Dean began a life of crime very early in life but after more than 20 years behind bars he began to change with the help of an older inmate, the faith of his mother in him and becoming an author.

Cedric Dean: Being with family is priceless

Cedric Dean: Being with family is priceless 1:45

Cedric Dean: Being with family is priceless
Cedric Dean: Becoming an author and teacher 2:31

Cedric Dean: Becoming an author and teacher
Cedric Dean: Changing Dean to change others 4:18

Cedric Dean: Changing Dean to change others

View More Video